Things To Know Tuesday, June 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘We’ve got to do better Jackson:’ JPD interim police chief says killings in the Capital City will not be the norm

The Jackson Police Department finds itself investigating four homicides in four days. These homicides are weighing heavy on a lot of people, not just the residents but also the investigators who are working these scenes. “It’s very concerning to me that we’ve accepted this as being the norm. It’s not normal. It will never be the norm,” said Joseph Wade, JPD’s Interim Police Chief. “This is not a lawless city, this is not a lawless society, and we will not tolerate that.”

2. Canton Police arrest man after deadly shooting at family reunion

The man accused of shooting up a family reunion in Canton Sunday night is now in police custody. According to Canton Assistant Police Chief Steven Johnson, 30-year-old George Smith, is behind bars. He is being charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Investigators believe he shot 33-year-old Jordon Deere to death. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at a family reunion on Ricks Drive.

3. Chainsaws stolen from Brandon business recovered in Texas

Brandon investigator recovers 15 chainsaws stolen from business (Brandon Police Department)

A Brandon Police Department investigator recovered 15 chainsaws that were stolen from a Brandon business. The police department’s Facebook page says the chainsaws were stolen from Fredrick’s Sales & Service on Saturday, June 24. Investigator Ricky Myers then traveled to Orange County, Texas, to interview a suspect in possession of the stolen items that had been entered on NCIC. The chainsaws have been returned to the business. According to the Brandon Police Department, this incident remains under investigation.

