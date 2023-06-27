St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Search crews find body of drowning victim at Broadwater Marina

Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in...
Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a possible drowning.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, search crews found the body of a drowning victim near the old Broadwater Marina.

Monday evening around 6:57 p.m., Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a possible drowning. Witnesses in the area reported seeing an unknown person jump into the water and go under, but they never saw the person resurface.

Biloxi Police and Fire Departments responded to the area with rescue boats, but did not locate the potential victim. Members of the police department’s dive team deployed, but eventually suspended their search due to low visibility.

Crews were back in the water before 7 a.m. Tuesday, when WLOX crews witnessed them pulling a body out of the water.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say 30-year-old George Smith is behind bars charged with murder and two counts of...
Canton Police arrest man after deadly shooting at family reunion
Danny Prenell, Jr.
Louisiana pastor released from hospital after shooting his wife, then himself in McComb hotel
If you have any information in either of these cases, you are urged to call the Jackson Police...
JPD: 4 men killed in separate incidents over 4-day period
Rankin Co. deputies asking for help to find boat stolen from home
Rankin Co. deputies asking for help to find boat stolen from home
Chainsaws stolen from Brandon business recovered in Texas

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, June 27
‘We’ve got to do better Jackson:’ JPD interim police chief says killings in the Capital City will not be the norm
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County
Lincoln County officials searching Fair River for child