Mississippi Comic-Con returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The 10th Mississippi Comic-Con is a gamers’ heaven.

“You get to make a lot of friends. You get to meet new people from everywhere. It’s kind of a nice escape from like boring, normal life,” says Holly Hughes, a vendor at Comic-Con.

People from around the state poured into the MS Trade Mart Center to experience the magic of Comic-Con.

Many of them dressed as their favorite characters while getting a chance to buy everything from lightsabers to art.

“It’s actually an older kind of form of artwork, where it’s like a white clay board with black Indian ink, and then I scratch off the black ink to show the white under it,” says Hughes.

This isn’t Holly Hughes first time selling her art at Mississippi’s Comic-Con. She looks forward to it every year.

“It’s very energetic. It’s a lot of people, and it’s been fun. You know, it’s always a fun time being at Comic-Con, meeting new people and talking to people.”

Fans also go to meet and take pictures with stars and voice actors from iconic tv shows and movies.

Excited fans anxiously awaited a chance to meet the Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno. He says conventions like these are very special to him.

“I kind of relive my childhood because when I was a kid, I had to overcome some obstacles myself to hearing and speech. So I would give anything to go to a Comic-Con, shake a celebrity hand, and have that connection, and now I could give back that instant gratification, that superhero connection.”

It’s no secret that everyone felt the superhero connection inside the MS Trade Mart.

