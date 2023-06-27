Miss. Bureau of Investigation searching for 23-year-old Leake County woman

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 23-year-old Leake County woman.

The woman, Tori Chipley, of Carthage, was last seen around 7 p.m., Sunday in the 3900 block of Coosa Road.

Chipley is described as a white female, with sandy-red hair and green eyes. She is 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

She was said to be driving a 1990s-model Ford F-150, with an unknown color and a blue stripe.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 267-7361 or call 9-1-1.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.