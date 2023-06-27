St. Jude Dream Home
Miss. Bureau of Investigation searching for 23-year-old Leake County woman

Chipley was last seen on Sunday. A silver alert has been issued to help located her.
Chipley was last seen on Sunday. A silver alert has been issued to help located her.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 23-year-old Leake County woman.

The woman, Tori Chipley, of Carthage, was last seen around 7 p.m., Sunday in the 3900 block of Coosa Road.

Chipley is described as a white female, with sandy-red hair and green eyes. She is 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

She was said to be driving a 1990s-model Ford F-150, with an unknown color and a blue stripe.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 267-7361 or call 9-1-1.

