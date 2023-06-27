St. Jude Dream Home
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi baseball season might be over, but the excitement is not!

Fans are welcome to attend the official introduction of USM Baseball’s new head coach Christian Ostrander Tuesday on the first floor of the Trent Lott Center at 1 p.m.

Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the reasons USM felt so comfortable with the transition following Scott Berry’s retirement.

Being no stranger to the Pine Belt, “Coach Oz” was the head coach at Jones College for seven years, guiding the Bobcats to four division titles during his tenure.

USM has only had four other head coaches since 1959, making the position of head coach for the program a prestigious job.

