St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Listening to America: Eating Disorders

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Eating disorders are some of the deadliest forms of mental illness. Millions of Americans struggle with them. Thousands die every year. Peter Zampa went to Colorado and spoke with a psychologist and a woman in recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say 30-year-old George Smith is behind bars charged with murder and two counts of...
Canton Police arrest man after deadly shooting at family reunion
Danny Prenell, Jr.
Louisiana pastor released from hospital after shooting his wife, then himself in McComb hotel
If you have any information in either of these cases, you are urged to call the Jackson Police...
JPD: 4 men killed in separate incidents over 4-day period
Rankin Co. deputies asking for help to find boat stolen from home
Rankin Co. deputies asking for help to find boat stolen from home
Chainsaws stolen from Brandon business recovered in Texas

Latest News

Mississippi Comic-Con returns
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
July 4 travel set to break records
(From left to right) Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, Kelly Haston, and Nathan Jones embarked on...
4 volunteers begin yearlong NASA simulation to mimic life on Mars
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where...
US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer