Lincoln County officials searching Fair River for child

LINCOLN CO. Miss. (WLBT) - A medical rescue team and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are searching the Fair River near Highway 84 for a small child.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are assisting. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

