Hinds Co. Supervisors declare state of emergency regarding White Oak Creek

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief could soon be in sight for residents who have seen their yards destroyed by a major North Jackson creek.

On Monday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency regarding conditions along White Oak Creek.

The declaration came on the advice of the board attorney and after an assessment of the site was conducted by engineers.

“The situation at White Oak Creek is quite dire, with regard to conditions of the erosion taking place in the neighborhood,” he said. “We reached the conclusion that it was necessary for the board to adopt a resolution declaring an emergency,” he said.

Gaylor told the board that having a declaration would cut down on the time it takes to hire contractors.

The county has approximately $4 million to address erosion along the body of water, including $2 million from the Mississippi State Legislature, and $2 million in County Watershed Project dollars.

Jackson Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote is hopeful the board’s decision means repairs are around the corner.

“People are exhausted by the fact that you have such a problem and it’s difficult to get anything done, even when the money is set aside,” he said.

White Oak has been a problem for years, particularly for homeowners along River Thames Road and Carolwood Drive. Many of those homeowners have properties abutting the creek and have seen their backyards wash away.

One of those residents is JoJo Adams. In January 2022, he told WLBT that between eight and 12 feet of his backyard had been lost due to erosion.

“I really appreciate the board of supervisors taking the action they’re taking,” he said. “I can tell you it’s an emergency.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.