Getting Even Hotter

Elise’s Forecast
Heat indices 110-115 degrees this Wednesday through Friday.
Heat indices 110-115 degrees this Wednesday through Friday.(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another hot day ahead for us with highs in the mid-90s and “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits.

Dangerous heat is ahead for central and southern MS this week, with heat indices topping the 110-degree mark for most places. We have issued First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday through Friday for this reason. If you have to be outside in this kind of heat, make sure you’re taking plenty of breaks and staying hydrated!

Rain coverage remains low throughout the week. The best chance to see showers and storms will be in the afternoon hours during peak heating (in very summertime fashion).

