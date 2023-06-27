St. Jude Dream Home
Florida man sentenced after being found with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug...
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration announced Vincete Valerio, 32, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was sentenced to 120 months today in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.(Credit: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration announced Vincete Valerio, 32, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to court records, On October 11, 2022, a DEA Task Force Officer conducted a traffic stop on Valerio’s Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 10 in Gulfport. Officers searched Valerio’s vehicle and found three bags containing fort bricks of cocaine. Each brick weighed a kilogram of cocaine.

Valerio was indicted on November 1, 2022, and pleaded guilty on March 24, 2023.

