First Alert Forecast:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm
Heat indices 110-115 degrees this Wednesday through Friday.
Heat indices 110-115 degrees this Wednesday through Friday.(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of showers and storms will continue at times through tonight and subside during the overnight hours. Gusty winds and hail are possible with any stronger storms. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy all this evening into tonight. Low temperatures are expected to drop to the middle 70s under a mostly clear sky.  Our first of a few First Alert Weather Days is in place beginning on Wednesday for the threat of dangerous heat. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will quickly rise well into the 90s with peak heat index values up to 110-115. It will be critical that you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors with the increasing chance for heat stroke. There will also be the chance for a few strong to severe storms as well with a disturbance dropping in from the north.  Near 100-degree highs and feels like temperatures well in the 100s will continue through about Saturday. The heat will begin to back off by early next week as the strong upper-level ridge begins to break down and as a front nears the region. Increasing rain chances also look likely by this time.

