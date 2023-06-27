First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat and chance for storms expected through mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: More brutal heat is on tap for central Mississippi this afternoon with high temperatures generally in the middle 90s. With the humidity is factored in, it will feel more like the triple digits. Make sure you use extra precaution if you plan on spending long periods of time outdoors today. We will also be monitoring a chance for a few showers and storms, which could cool some spots off. Gusty winds and hail will be possible with any stronger storms. Quiet conditions will prevail into tonight with lows in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Our first of a few First Alert Weather Days is in place beginning on Wednesday for the threat of dangerous heat. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will quickly rise well into the 90s with peak heat index values up to 110-115. It will be critical that you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors with the increasing chance for heat stroke. There will also be the chance for a few strong to severe storms as well with a disturbance dropping in from the north.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Near 100-degree highs and feels like temperatures well in the 100s will continue through about Saturday. The heat will begin to back off by early next week as the strong upper-level ridge begins to break down and as a front nears the region. Increasing rain chances also look likely by this time.

