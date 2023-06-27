St. Jude Dream Home
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County resident is looking for answers after two of her dogs were shot and killed by deputies of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office last week.

Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins said this was the result of a warrant issued to take possession of the dogs after they attacked a neighbor.

According to Wiggins, the animals were set to be euthanized at the Waynesboro Animal Clinic after the owner confirmed the dogs were not vaccinated.

“You just don’t want to go out there and undo a dog off a chain unless you can safely detain that dog,” said Wiggins. “With the very limited resources that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has, that’s when we made the best decision possible to put the animal down.”

While the dogs’ owner wasn’t available for an interview, she maintains that her dogs were not aggressive toward the deputies as they tried to take possession.

