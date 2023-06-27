Deputies allegedly involved in Michael Corey Jenkins case fired, sheriff says

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies allegedly involved in beating and sexually assaulting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker earlier this year have been fired.

Six Rankin County deputies are accused of what attorneys say was a racially motivated attack against the two African American men in late January.

Attorneys for Jenkins said the 32-year-old was critically injured by the deputies, who are white.

“Due to recent developments, including findings during our internal investigation, those deputies that were still employed by this department, have all been terminated,” Sheriff Bryan Bailey said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

He did not say how many deputies had been fired or share their names.

Bailey also would not provide other details, saying the investigation was ongoing.

In February, the United States Department of Justice announced it was looking into possible civil rights violations by the sheriff’s department after a drug raid left Jenkins with a bullet to the face.

Malik Shabazz, an attorney for Jenkins and Parker, said deputies conducted the raid without presenting a warrant and that the two men were allegedly punched and tased for the next 90 minutes.

Attorneys said they planned to file a $400 million suit against the sheriff’s department and were calling on Bailey to be fired.

A complaint was filed on June 12 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Three deputies are named in the suit include Hunter Elward, Brett Mc’Alpin, and Christian Dedmon. Three others are listed as John Does 1, 2 and 3.

Bailey said several measures were put in place to restore the public’s trust in the department.

“These actions include a detailed analysis of our policies, procedures, and training for all personnel. We’ve also retailed a full-time compliance officer for monitoring our daily operations and to ensure our department remains compliant with all state and federal law,” he said. “I believe in my heart that this department remains one of the best departments in our state.”

He said he would not resign.

Jenkins Case by Anthony Warren on Scribd

