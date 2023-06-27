St. Jude Dream Home
Coroner confirms body found in old Broadwater Marina as suspected drowning victim

Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in...
Monday evening, Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a possible drowning.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, search crews found a body while looking for a possible drowning victim at the old Broadwater Marina.

Monday around 6:57 p.m., Biloxi patrol officers responded to the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to a possible drowning. Witnesses in the area reported seeing an unknown person jump into the water and go under, but they never saw the person resurface.

Biloxi Police and Fire departments responded to the area with rescue boats but did not locate the victim. Members of the police department’s dive team deployed but eventually suspended their search due to low visibility.

Crews were back in the water before 7 a.m. Tuesday when WLOX crews witnessed them pulling a body out of the water.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the body found Tuesday was the same person witnesses saw Monday.

Switzer said the victim had been treated and released for a medical emergency earlier in the day. The victim was living on a sailboat in the old Broadwater Marina. Witnesses said the person didn’t want to wait for a boat to get to the sailboat, so they chose to swim to their home as they had done before.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

