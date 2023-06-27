Authorities issue Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Jackson girl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for a 12-year-old Jackson girl.

Nya Slaughter, 12, was last seen on Monday, at around 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of North West Street at Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was walking north.

Slaughter, a Black female, is 5′8″ tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has long, black braided hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 359-3125 or 9-1-1.

