Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in the Howard Industries shooting now faces murder charges after the victim succumbed to his injuries.

On May 5, the Laurel Police Department arrested 20-year-old Keith Hinton after he allegedly shot 57-year-old Dale Thornton three times outside of Howard Industries in Jones County.

Thornton was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. Seven weeks later, he died due to his injuries.

The district attorney initially charged Hinton with aggravated assault, and Hinton was able to bond out on a $750,000 bond.

After Thornton died, the district attorney brought a new charge of murder before the court.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said Hinton turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department on Tuesday, June 27, for the new charge. He is booked into the Jones County Detention Facility and awaiting a new bond hearing.

Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson said the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.