St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the victim, Dale Thornton, died due to his injuries.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By Ame Posey and Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in the Howard Industries shooting now faces murder charges after the victim succumbed to his injuries.

On May 5, the Laurel Police Department arrested 20-year-old Keith Hinton after he allegedly shot 57-year-old Dale Thornton three times outside of Howard Industries in Jones County.

Thornton was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. Seven weeks later, he died due to his injuries.

Howard Industries shooting victim dies

The district attorney initially charged Hinton with aggravated assault, and Hinton was able to bond out on a $750,000 bond.

After Thornton died, the district attorney brought a new charge of murder before the court.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said Hinton turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department on Tuesday, June 27, for the new charge. He is booked into the Jones County Detention Facility and awaiting a new bond hearing.

Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson said the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Bryan Bailey reads a prepared statement regarding the firing of several officers...
Deputies accused of abusing two Black men during raid fired, sheriff says
Nya Slaughter was last seen walking north of West Street.
Authorities cancel endangered/missing child alert for 12-year-old Jackson girl
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Danny Prenell, Jr.
Louisiana pastor released from hospital after shooting his wife, then himself in McComb hotel
Chipley was last seen on Sunday. A silver alert has been issued to help located her.
MBI cancels Silver Alert for missing 23-year-old Leake County woman

Latest News

Emergency responders offer tips to avoid overlooking a small child in the backseat of a vehicle
Emergency responders offer tips to avoid overlooking a small child in the backseat of a vehicle
Emergency responders offer tips to avoid overlooking a small child in the backseat of a vehicle
TODAY AT 11: Rebecca Turner shares recipes to help you keep cool in the kitchen
TODAY AT 11: Rebecca Turner shares recipes to help you keep cool in the kitchen
TODAY AT 11: Rebecca Turner shares recipes to help you keep cool in the kitchen
TODAY AT 11: Rebecca Turner shares recipes to help you keep cool in the kitchen
Trevonne Alfred
JPD issues arrest warrant for man wanted in deadly shooting