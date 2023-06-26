St. Jude Dream Home
U.S. Army Sgt. arrested for sexual battery of minor in Stone Co.

U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond, but he has since bonded out, according to the sheriff’s department.(Stone County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A U.S. Army sergeant who is stationed at Camp Shelby was recently arrested for sexual battery of a minor in Stone County earlier this month.

According to Stone County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Maj. Amanda Schonewitz, U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested on June 16 for sexual battery.

Schonewitz said deputies were dispatched to Carpenter’s address around 7 a.m. to respond to a sexual assault call. Deputies were then requested to bring all of those who were involved to the department headquarters for further investigation.

Carpenter was arrested and booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond, but he has since bonded out, according to the sheriff’s department.

Schonewitz said once the sheriff’s department learned that Carpenter works with Camp Shelby, they notified the base about his arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Schonewitz.

