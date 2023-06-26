Things To Know Monday, June 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. James Meredith celebrates turning 90 with march against crime

Civil Rights Activist James Meredith turned 90 years young today, and he celebrated right here in the capital city. James Meredith came to WLBT about a month ago and said he was going to celebrate 90 years by marching once again for peace. Jim Hill High School’s band kicked off the celebration by leading the march against crime from Jackson City Hall, down Congress Street, and then to the state capitol building. Community leaders and the family of Meredith spoke about how he impacted the state and paved the way for change across the country.

2. 1 killed, 2 injured at family reunion in Canton

1 killed, 2 injured at family reunion in Canton (WLBT)

One man is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting at a family reunion in Canton. The incident happened on Ricks Drive Sunday evening. Canton Police Chief Otha Brown is working to get us the victim’s name. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Canton Police officers were both on the scene. WLBT crews spotted at least one hundred people outside of the Anderson Lodge, with several children in attendance as well. 3 On Your Side also counted at least five evidence markers in the parking lot out front of the lodge, which is located right next door to a church.

3. Carnival at Pearl outlets canceled following Saturday night gunfire

A summer carnival that was slated to go through July 2 at the Outlets of Mississippi has been canceled. (KPTV)

A summer carnival that was slated to go through July 2 at the Outlets of Mississippi has been canceled. Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn says officials with the City of Pearl and the outlets agreed that it would be best for the carnival to move on to its next stop after gunshots rang out Saturday night. According to Flynn, the incident was not a shootout, and no injuries were reported. Pearl’s Mayor Jake Windham spoke out after the shooting, saying, “This will not be tolerated in our city. It is truly a shame that families cannot enjoy themselves because of ridiculous behavior.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.