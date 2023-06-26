Tens of thousands lose power after recent severe storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tens of thousands were left in the dark when storms again rolled across the Magnolia State. Entergy is working as quickly and safely as possible to turn on the lights in this unbearable heat.

Entergy Serviceman David Odell spent the day working on power lines throughout Jackson. On Whitworth Street, he made repairs to a transformer to restore power to residents. Entergy reports that Sunday night’s storms left more than 25,000 customers in the dark and without air conditioning. Officials say half were restored by Monday afternoon.

“Last night, about 10:30, I heard like a boom sound,” said Ola Harrington.

The Jackson resident also lost power. Monday, she was going to a friend’s home on Madison Street who was in the dark too. As temperatures rise into the mid-90s, she’s hoping it’s soon restored.

“I think it was one of those transformer boxes that might have gotten struck by lightning that took the power out,” said Harrington. “That’s gonna make a big impact, you know, with the heat and everything. So I don’t know if we’ll have to leave the house or make other arrangements or something.”

Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport lost power Sunday night. Entergy officials said a tree fell from outside the right of way onto a main circuit serving the airport. An airport spokesperson said the power outage caused five diversions and 10 flight delays. Arrivals and departures are back on schedule.

Entergy has called in a dozen additional crews to tackle this outage.

“These storms have not been hurricanes, but they’ve been impacting us in ways that we have not seen since Hurricane Katrina, as we said from last week’s storms. So please be patient,” said Entergy Senior Communications Specialist Candace Coleman.

In recent weeks 240,000 customers have lost electricity

