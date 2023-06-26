Rankin Co. deputies asking for help to find boat stolen from home

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a boat that was taken from in front of a Brandon home.

It happened on Saturday, May 17.

Deputies say a 2008 Master Craft 22′ Ski Boat was stolen. No other details were provided to the media.

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

