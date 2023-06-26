St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Rankin Co. deputies asking for help to find boat stolen from home

Rankin Co. deputies asking for help to find boat stolen from home
Rankin Co. deputies asking for help to find boat stolen from home(Rankin County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a boat that was taken from in front of a Brandon home.

It happened on Saturday, May 17.

Deputies say a 2008 Master Craft 22′ Ski Boat was stolen. No other details were provided to the media.

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Truly a shame’: Carnival at Pearl outlets cleared out Saturday night after shots fired, police say
Investigators say 30-year-old George Smith is behind bars charged with murder and two counts of...
Canton Police arrest man after deadly shooting at family reunion
Fire destroys Jackson gas station; no injuries reported
Fire destroys Jackson gas station; no injuries reported
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
Carleton Haynes
Jackson Police arrest man for allegedly killing his cousin after altercation

Latest News

You are asked to seek an alternate route until the area is cleared for travel.
Debris has U.S. 80 westbound blocked in Scott Co.
Strong winds caused a temporary power outage at the Waste Management transfer station, the city...
Jackson trash pickup delayed due to power outages
If you have any information in either of these cases, you are urged to call the Jackson Police...
Two men killed hours apart in Jackson
The worst of the weather is over, but almost 40,000 outages are reported as of 8 a.m. Monday.
Nearly 40,000 power outages reported after Sunday’s storms