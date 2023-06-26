Pearl Police searching for missing woman

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department needs your help in locating a missing woman.

Stacey Lepard Garcia, 54, was last seen in Pearl at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Garcia may be traveling to Tennessee in her 2008 Silver Lexus RX350, bearing tag number RAH5392.

If you have any information, please contact the Pearl Police Department at (601) 939-7000.

