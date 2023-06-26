St. Jude Dream Home
Nearly 40,000 power outages reported after Sunday’s storms

The worst of the weather is over, but almost 40,000 outages are reported as of 8 a.m. Monday.
The worst of the weather is over, but almost 40,000 outages are reported as of 8 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tens of thousands of customers are without power after Sunday’s severe thunderstorms rolled into Central Mississippi.

The worst of the weather is over, but almost 34,263 outages were reported as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Of that number, 11,461 outages are in Hinds County and nearly 4,000 in Rankin County.

Entergy says crews are working diligently to restore power just days after repairing many power lines from the last round of storms.

Less than two weeks ago, Mississippi had more than 100,000 power outages after tornadoes ripped across the state.

