Jackson trash pickup delayed due to power outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to recent storms, trash pickup will be delayed Monday in Jackson, according to the city.

“This is preventing the transfer of trash collections,” the city said in a statement to the media. “Crews are currently working to restore power and Richard’s Disposal will resume service as soon as possible.”

The city also apologized for any inconvenience and said it appreciated the public’s patience.

