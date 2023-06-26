Jackson airport experiencing delays due to ‘power outage issues’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Airlines delayed or canceled several flights at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport Monday.

At least one flight was delayed due to what American Eagle Airline officials say are ongoing “power outage issues” at the airport, according to WLBT Investigative Reporter C.J. LeMaster.

According to FlightRadar24, a live flight tracker, at least 2 flights into Jackson were canceled and four others were diverted, but it’s unclear if those were due to weather or power issues.

We are awaiting official word from airport leadership.

Monday morning, at least 3 flights out of Jackson had been canceled this morning, but all others are still scheduled on time.

Powerful winds and rain rolled into Central Mississippi Sunday night, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning with winds as high as 80 miles per hour.

WLBT is working to find out if the storms are to blame for the travel disruptions.

