First Alert Forecast:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5am
Strong storms expected Sunday night
Strong storms expected Sunday night
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Severe weather threat through 5am. Thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail possible. Dangerous heat and humidity for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the middle 90s to near 100 and the heat index will rise to 110 degrees in places. Expect mostly sunny skies with just isolated storms possible.

