First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Severe weather threat through 5am. Thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail possible. Dangerous heat and humidity for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the middle 90s to near 100 and the heat index will rise to 110 degrees in places. Expect mostly sunny skies with just isolated storms possible.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.