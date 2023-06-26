First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat conditions continue throughout the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Temperatures are warming up this afternoon as a heat advisory is in effect for all of central Mississippi until 8pm. Heat indices could reach as high as 109 degrees. Humidity will also stick around today and for the rest of the week, making it feel quite uncomfortable. A stray afternoon shower could be possible but most of us will be dry for the rest of today. This evening, temperatures will cool off slightly into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: A few showers will be possible in the early morning hours before sunrise. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s throughout the mid-morning. Around lunchtime, those temperatures will start to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Throughout the afternoon, we will be in the mid to upper 90s in some areas with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. With actual temperatures in the mid 90s on top of the humidity, we will continue to see dangerous heat conditions throughout the rest of the day. A stray afternoon shower will be possible but unlikely for most.

Extended forecast: The rest of this week, expect dangerous heat conditions to continue. Forecast highs will be in the upper 90s by the middle of the week. We could see actual temperatures hit triple digits by the end of the week. Feels-like temperatures will continue to be in the triple digits this week and could get as high as 115 degrees by the end of the week. Heat exhaustion will be possible with these dangerous conditions. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors if you have to be outside. An afternoon shower is possible daily throughout the week but won’t give us much relief from this heat.

