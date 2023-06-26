First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are issuing First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday thru Saturday. With temperatures nearing 100 degrees daily, the heat index, what it really feels like with humidity added in, will flirt with 110 degrees. This is serious heat that can cause life threatening issues quickly. Seek shade, water & coolness whenever possible. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies everyday with only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Isolated severe weather is possible with each storm, but we are not expecting widespread issues. The average high temperature this time of year is 91 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 8:11pm. The tropics are looking quiet, but the remnants of Cindy may come to life later this week, but this will be in the Atlantic Ocean, well away from us.

