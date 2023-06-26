St. Jude Dream Home
Debris has U.S. 80 westbound blocked in Scott Co.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Several downed power lines are blocking the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 80 between State Route 13 and the Rankin County line in Scott County.

The debris is the result of a powerful thunderstorm that swept through the Jackson metro area overnight Sunday.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it’s causing a power outage that is also closing the rest area off I-20 in Scott County.

You are asked to seek an alternate route until the area is cleared for travel.

