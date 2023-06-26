Debris has U.S. 80 westbound blocked in Scott Co.

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Several downed power lines are blocking the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 80 between State Route 13 and the Rankin County line in Scott County.

The debris is the result of a powerful thunderstorm that swept through the Jackson metro area overnight Sunday.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it’s causing a power outage that is also closing the rest area off I-20 in Scott County.

You are asked to seek an alternate route until the area is cleared for travel.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.