Dangerous Heat Ahead This Week

Elise’s Forecast
Afternoon highs in the triple digits by Thursday an Friday, with things feeling triple digits...
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Things are quieting down after a bumpy overnight in central MS, but that does not mean we are totally out of the woods! Triple-digit heat indices will still be expected throughout the work week, so make sure to take precautions to stay safe from the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s each day.

Rain coverage is high again overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning, but storms aren’t expected to be as strong as what we encountered last night. Besides this disturbance, it’s back to regularly scheduled programming of spotty afternoon showers and storms.

The tropics are quiet for now as the remnants of tropical storm Cindy continue to lose steam.

