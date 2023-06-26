St. Jude Dream Home
Clinton home goes up in flames(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out Friday morning.

It started before 1 a.m. at a home on Laurelwood Drive, near the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Fire crews told us a tree fell on the house before the fire started.

Clinton firefighters were assisted by the Pocahontas and Raymond Fire Departments.

We’re told two people live in that home, but neither was injured.

