Clinton home goes up in flames

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out Friday morning.

It started before 1 a.m. at a home on Laurelwood Drive, near the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Fire crews told us a tree fell on the house before the fire started.

Clinton firefighters were assisted by the Pocahontas and Raymond Fire Departments.

We’re told two people live in that home, but neither was injured.

