Chainsaws stolen from Brandon business recovered in Texas

BRANDON Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon Police Department investigator recovered 15 chainsaws that were stolen from a Brandon business.

The police department’s Facebook page says the chainsaws were stolen from Fredrick’s Sales & Service on Saturday, June 24.

Investigator Ricky Myers then traveled to Orange County, Texas, to interview a suspect in possession of the stolen items that had been entered on NCIC. The chainsaws have been returned to the business.

According to the Brandon Police Department, this incident remains under investigation.

