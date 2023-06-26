St. Jude Dream Home
Two men killed in less than 24 hours in Jackson

If you have any information in either of these cases, you are urged to call the Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in less than 48 hours.

Here are the only details JPD has provided about each investigation:

  • 1:30 a.m. Monday, 22-year-old Myriek Price was shot to death inside a home on Wainwright Avenue. Investigators say his body was lying in one of the doorways. A 23-year-old woman invited Price to her home after another invited man didn’t show up. The two males got into a fight and Price was shot in the chest and head, police say. The gunman left the scene.
  • 11 p.m. Sunday, JPD found the body of a 39-year-old man who had been shot to death in a home on Sanford Street. Another unidentified man was shot and rushed into surgery at the nearest hospital.

WLBT is working to find out a description of the gunman in each of the city’s latest homicide investigations.

If you have any information in either of these cases, you are urged to call the Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

