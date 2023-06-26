1 killed, 2 injured at family reunion in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting at a family reunion in Canton.

The incident happened on Ricks Drive Sunday evening. Canton Police Chief Otha Brown is working to get us the victim’s name.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Canton Police officers were both on the scene.

WLBT crews spotted at least one hundred people outside of the Anderson Lodge, with several children in attendance as well.

3 On Your Side also counted at least five evidence markers in the parking lot out front of the lodge, which is located right next door to a church.

This is a developing story. We will continue to pass along the latest information as it becomes available.

