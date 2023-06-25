Pedestrian hit, killed after 3 vehicle wreck in Jackson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed near North State Street and Culley Street in Jackson Saturday.
Precinct 4 Captain Jacquelyn Thompson says the incident happened around 10:30 p.m.
According to the captain, the victim was hit during a car wreck involving three vehicles.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.