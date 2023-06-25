Pedestrian hit, killed after 3 vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed near North State Street and Culley Street in Jackson Saturday.

Precinct 4 Captain Jacquelyn Thompson says the incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

According to the captain, the victim was hit during a car wreck involving three vehicles.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

