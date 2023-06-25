Jackson police searching for missing man

St. Jude Dream Home
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for help locating a missing man.

Steven Schepers, 32, was last seen in the area of Beasley Road and I-55 North.

He is five feet, ten inches, and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact Jackson Police SVU at 701-960-2328 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

