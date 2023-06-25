Jackson Police arrest man for allegedly killing his cousin after altercation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his cousin. A press release says officers took Carleton Haynes, 57, into custody at 8:29 a.m. on Saturday.

The incident happened on June 24 on West Countyline Road. Haynes is accused of shooting his cousin on the left side of the face after the two got into a physical and verbal altercation.

Another family member found the victim, 57-year-old Melvin McNair, after they noticed the back of his house was on fire.

Captain Mark Hodges with the Jackson Police Department says it’s unclear how the fire started. However, he does know authorities found McNair partially burned.

Hodges says Haynes suffers from drug addiction, and McNair was giving him a place to stay.

The captain says he hates to hear about situations like this and offers his condolences to the families.

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

