Founder of former downtown Gulfport drug store dies

Jim Day died on June 24 at the age of 93. Day was the founder of Triplett Day Drug Store in Gulfport before the family closed the business in 2020.(Riemann Family Funeral Home)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A longtime fixture in the Gulfport community passed away this weekend.

Jim Day died on June 24 at the age of 93. Day was the founder of Triplett Day Drug Store in Gulfport before the family closed the business in 2020. The drug store had been in business for 65 years on the corner of Highway 49 and 14th Street. Gulfport resident Ryan Goldin bought the property in 2022.

Visitation and services will be held on Monday, June 26.

