First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mostly sunny today, with a high near 96. Dangerous heat likely with peak heat index values ranging from 106 to 110 degrees. Heat exhaustion will be likely with outdoor activity. Expect a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances are close as well, mainly tonight, overnight and Monday morning. There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with some of the storms becoming severe. I-20 and northward, our risk is ENHANCED, that’s a 3 out 5, with 5 being the highest. Some thunderstorms could produce damaging winds to 70 or 80 mph and hail at least to the size of quarters. South of I-20, intensity is expected to decrease. The risk is slight, a 2 out of 5.

Next week, a few days with 20 to 30 percent rain chances, but the big story will be the DANGEROUS HEAT, with heat index values 105-115 likely across most of the area.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.