First Alert Forecast: A few strong storms expected Sunday night and the heat cranks ups for this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight and Monday: An enhanced risk, which is a level 3/5 for strong storms, has been issued for areas north of I-20. Areas to the south are still under a slight risk (2/5) for stronger storms. The heat advisory will continue until 8pm this evening as conditions remain quiet for the majority of us until overnight into Monday morning. A few clusters of storms will begin to move through around 1am to 2am. We will continue to see clusters of storms move through Monday morning until around mid-morning. The main threat with these storms will be the potential for gusty winds up to 70 to 80 mph as well as large hail. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out. After storms move out, temperatures will be warming up into the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. A heat advisory will be in effect tomorrow from 11am to 8pm for all of central Mississippi. Make sure to stay hydrated and to take breaks from the outdoors.

Extended forecast: A daily afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible throughout the week. This week, temperatures will continue to be in the middle to upper 90s. The humidity will continue to stick around and contribute to dangerous heat conditions. Heat index values will be in the triple digits most days. This heat, unfortunately, looks to be sticking around over the next two weeks. Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Cindy is slowly losing is strength as it moves through the Atlantic. It does not pose a threat to us here but we will continue to keep an eye on the rest of the tropics.

