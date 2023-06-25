St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Carnival at Pearl outlets canceled following Saturday night gunfire

(MGN)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A summer carnival that was slated to go through July 2 at the Outlets of Mississippi has been canceled.

Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn says officials with the City of Pearl and the outlets agreed that it would be best for the carnival to move on to its next stop after gunshots rang out Saturday night.

According to Flynn, the incident was not a shootout, and no injuries were reported.

Pearl’s Mayor Jake Windham spoke out after the shooting, saying, “This will not be tolerated in our city. It is truly a shame that families cannot enjoy themselves because of ridiculous behavior.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
‘Truly a shame’: Carnival at Pearl outlets cleared out Saturday night after shots fired, police say
Jason Frost
Investigation into fraudulent activities lead to arrest of Pearl business owner
Jenny Lukens
Woman arrested in connection to St. Paddy’s Parade double homicide
Donna Echols shows a caricature of her ex-husband and his four sons. She believes "Diamond Jim"...
‘Beyond belief’: Jackson woman says ex-husband died after waiting 90 minutes for ambulance

Latest News

Pedestrian hit, killed after 3 vehicle wreck in Jackson
Ashley's Evening Forecast
Carleton Haynes
Jackson Police arrest man for allegedly killing his cousin after altercation
Jim Day died on June 24 at the age of 93. Day was the founder of Triplett Day Drug Store in...
Founder of former downtown Gulfport drug store dies