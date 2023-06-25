St. Jude Dream Home
2 children seriously injured in ATV accident in Desoto County

2 children seriously injured in ATV accident in Desoto County
2 children seriously injured in ATV accident in Desoto County(wdtv)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Desoto County Sheriff’s Office cautions the public after 2 children were seriously injured in an ATV accident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two children were riding an ATV and injured themselves.

The Sheriff’s Office says that luckily the children were wearing helmets at the time of the accident on June 24.

Riding ATVs on public roads is illegal, and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office is asking for all people to take precautions.

The Office has not yet disclosed the ages or any specific details about the accident.

