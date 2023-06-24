USA International Ballet and Comic Com 2023 generate millions in June

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The USA International Ballet Competition and Comic Com 2023 create a stellar economic month for the Capital City. The diverse events are big boosts to the Jackson economy and the entire state.

“In the dance world, we’re like that Atlanta to Chicago, the New York. We don’t need a last name. We’re just Jackson,” said Visit Jackson President and CEO Rickey Thigpen.

The reputation the USA IBC has built over the decades for Jackson means millions. The 12th event at Thalia Mara Hall brought dancers, dignitaries in the dance world, heads of state, and more to watch the human art form.

According to Visit Jackson, the IBC has a $40 million dollar impact on the city and state’s economy. The Olympics of Dance brought 1,500-1,800 visitors during the past two and a half weeks.

“We’ve had some challenging times, and what the IBC has done for us really reminds locals, people from across the State of Mississippi, across the United States, across the world, that Jackson is a viable tourist destination,” said Thigpen.

Just over a mile east from Thalia Mara Hall, preparations are underway at the Mississippi Trade Mart for Comic Con 2023.

“I started doing Comic Cons 10 years ago. I just wanted to bring something cool,” said VXV Events owner Jay Branch.

Friday Comic Con’s organizer was overseeing the setup for the comic book, sci-fi, and cosplay convention. The self-described child of the 80s expects 15,000 people for the two-day event, which has grown from 1,500 at its start.

Actor Christopher Lloyd, who is in Jackson filming the supernatural thriller “The Movers,” will also be there. Having stars from his childhood is one of Branch’s favorite things about holding the fun-filled convention.

“We’re gonna have celebrities everybody from Christopher Lloyd from the “Back to the Future” trilogy, Sean Astin from “Goonies” and “Lord of the Rings,” said Branch. “We’ve got anime voice actors. We’ve got the voice of Scooby and Scrappy Do. We’ve got cosplayers, gaming, arcades, vendors, artists, Q and A’s, panels, and a ton more.”

Visit Jackson estimates it will have a more than $900,000 economic impact. The 10th MS Comic Con runs Saturday from 10-6 and Sunday from 11-5.

