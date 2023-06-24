Scrapin’ the Coast brings friends together, raises funds for breast cancer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night saw traffic all along Highway 90 in Biloxi, with officials shutting down the inner lane to traffic, helping emergency vehicles get through crowds for Scrapin’ the Coast.

The weekend is beginning to shape up as a car lover’s dream at the Biloxi Coliseum as participants for Scrapin’ gear up.

Participant Chad Louque has attended every event for 21 years and had his own award-winning truck showcased.

“Me and a buddy of mine were doing a little research and said that maybe we could buy a four-door truck and take everything from the single-door truck and build a four-door truck,” said Louque.

He and his friends built the truck for nearly a year and was even featured on Scrapin’s t-shirt in 2021.

“Scrapin’ the Coast used this truck as their show shirt,” he said. “Greg decided he wanted to feature my truck after the completion date.”

Louque says he enjoys coming to Scrapin’ the Coast every year because of the family bond between show promoters and participants.

“I can always pick up the phone and call any of these guys anytime, any hour, any day of the week. If I need help or they need help, every weekend we’re at each other’s house and helping each other so we can attend great events like this.”

“We want people to be able to live their lives even with this burden they are given,” said Sean Rose.

Rose is the co-owner of a nonprofit called “Spreadin’ the Luv,” an organization that was put together after losing his wife to breast cancer. He says he uses events like Scrapin’ to provide funds for those who are battling breast cancer through auctions as a way to honor his wife’s memory.

“I love the fact that most of the shows are doing auctions now and using the attendance and spectators to that advantage, but having an opportunity to have my work on that stage along with Chad’s and being able to make a difference means a lot to me.”

Both men say this event wouldn’t have happened without the support from each other.

“We go to support the guys that run the shows, ‘cause without them, there’s no gathering like this. There’s no family. If anything we can do to really make an impact on these people’s lives, we really try to do.”

