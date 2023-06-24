First Alert Forecast: A few strong storms expected Sunday evening and dangerous heat conditions continue this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: This evening, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures cool off into the mid 70s. A stray shower may be possible for a few of our southern counties but most of us will stay dry this evening. The humidity will be sticking around, making muggy conditions continue into next week. Skies should clear up overnight as temperatures subside.

Sunday: Conditions remain quiet into Sunday morning. A few more clouds will develop throughout the morning as temperatures warm up into the upper 70s by mid-morning. A heat advisory will go into effect Sunday at 10am until 7pm. The temperatures will be on the rise after lunchtime and into the afternoon as they heat up into the middle 90s. With the humidity, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Make sure to take frequent breaks from the outdoors and to stay hydrated. A few stronger storms will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. The main threats with these storms will be damaging winds and hail.

Extended forecast: Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through early Monday morning. After that, a daily afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Next week, temperatures will continue to be in the middle to upper 90s. The humidity will continue to stick around and contribute to dangerous heat conditions. Heat index values will be in the triple digits most days. This heat, unfortunately, looks to be sticking around over the next two weeks. Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is continuing to move through the Caribbean Sea towards Central America while Tropical Depression Four has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy. Neither pose a threat to us here but we will continue to keep an eye on the tropics.

