First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat conditions expected this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Clear skies will continue throughout the rest of this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. As we head throughout the day, temperatures begin to heat up into the mid and upper 80s by lunchtime. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the middle 90s with the humidity making it feel like the upper 90s. A late afternoon pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, most of the rain will stay to our south. This evening, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures cool off into the mid 70s. The humidity will be sticking around, making muggy conditions continue into next week.

Sunday: Conditions remain quiet into Sunday morning. A few more clouds will develop throughout the morning as temperatures warm up into the upper 70s by mid-morning. A heat advisory will go into effect Sunday at 10am until 7pm. The temperatures will be on the rise after lunchtime and into the afternoon as they heat up into the middle 90s. With the humidity, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Make sure to take frequent breaks from the outdoors and to stay hydrated. An afternoon shower or will be possible into the early evening. In the evening, we will cool off slightly as temperatures fall into the low 80s and upper 70s.

Extended forecast: Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through early Monday morning. After that, a daily afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Next week, temperatures will continue to be in the middle to upper 90s. The humidity will continue to stick around and contribute to dangerous heat conditions. Heat index values will be in the triple digits most days. This heat, unfortunately, looks to be sticking around over the next two weeks. Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is continuing to move through the Caribbean Sea towards Central America while Tropical Depression Four has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy. Neither pose a threat to us here but we will continue to keep an eye on it.

