Woman arrested in connection to St. Paddy’s Parade double homicide

Jenny Lukens
Jenny Lukens(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting at the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade that left two dead in March.

Hinds County deputies took Jenny Lukens into custody following the service of her indictment on June 23.

The Hinds County Grand Jury indicted Lukens for hindering prosecution for her alleged role in the shooting deaths of Joshua Spann and Auden Simpkins on March 25.

The Hinds County Grand Jury indicted Jordan Kyle Cummins of two counts of First-Degree Murder on May 12. He was arraigned in Hinds County Circuit Court on June 13. His trial has been tentatively set for November 13, 2023.

Cummins is also under a separate indictment for possession of contraband in a correctional facility. That trial has been set for November 6, 2023.

