Southern Miss lands four-star recruit from Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss football head coach Will Hall landed a big commitment from a four-star linebacker from Flowood Thursday night.

Christopher Jones, who will be a Senior at Hartfield Academy in the upcoming season, turned down multiple offers before deciding to play for Coach Hall.

MASSIVE commitment for Will Hall and the Golden Eagles! #SMTTT 🟡⚫️🦅 https://t.co/FaIF2xyA1l — Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) June 23, 2023

The middle linebacker turned down offers from reigning Cotton Bowl champions, Tulane, and Jackson State to sport the black and gold.

Jones will join his teammate, Reed Jesioloski - who announced his commitment eight days ago - at Southern Miss as part of the Golden Eagles 2024 recruiting class.

Jones has recorded 126 tackles in the last two seasons as a Hartfield Hawk. According to Rivals, Jones is the No. 16 ranked player in the state in 2024.

