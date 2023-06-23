St. Jude Dream Home
Shots fired at officer at Ryder facility in Olive Branch

Ryder facility in Olive Branch
Ryder facility in Olive Branch(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Shots were fired at a law enforcement officer in Olive Branch on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Progress Way at a Ryder facility, which is next door to Amazon.

Ryder says the incident did not involve employees, but workers for a temporary staffing agency contracted to do work at the facility that Ryder runs for a customer.

“The facility is not in lockdown as the incident happened outside in the parking lot. However, work at the facility has stopped and Ryder intends to send employees home once the police give the go-ahead,” a statement from the company reads.

One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Action News 5 is working to learn more.

