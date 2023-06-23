Richard’s Disposal: Trash pickup temporarily delayed due to recent storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal says it is experiencing temporary delays regarding trash pickup in the City of Jackson due to the recent storms.

Even so, the City says residents should leave their trash at the curb and crews will be by to pick it up.

Richard’s says it is only picking up household trash. If you have large limbs or storm debris that needs to be removed, you are asked to call the City of Jackson’s Solid Waste Division at (601) 960-1193.

If you have hired a contractor to cut up trees, the City says it is the responsibility of the contractor to remove that debris.

“We ask for your patience over the next few days as crews work diligently to pick up the mass amounts of accumulated trash. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the City said in a press release.

